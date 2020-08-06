Substratum (SUB) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2,348.00

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 6th. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and $2,348.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, COSS, Radar Relay and Kyber Network. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008572 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.54 or 0.01980720 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00082696 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00196395 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000910 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000172 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00109938 BTC.

Substratum was first traded on August 14th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Bitbns, Kyber Network, Kucoin, HitBTC, BiteBTC, COSS, Binance, Tidex and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

