Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) Trading Up 0.3%

Suedzucker AG (ETR:SZU) was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €14.59 ($16.39) and last traded at €14.43 ($16.21), approximately 120,073 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 410,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at €14.38 ($16.16).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SZU shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.70 ($15.39) target price on Suedzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Warburg Research set a €15.60 ($17.53) target price on Suedzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Independent Research set a €15.30 ($17.19) price target on shares of Suedzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($16.85) price target on shares of Suedzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Suedzucker in a report on Friday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €14.98 ($16.84).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €14.55 and its 200-day moving average price is €13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion and a PE ratio of -33.33.

Suedzucker Company Profile (ETR:SZU)

Südzucker AG supplies sugar products in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, animal feed and, fertilizers to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

