Sunnyside Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SNNY) Trading Down 1.6%

Sunnyside Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:SNNY) shares fell 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.95 and last traded at $9.00, 2,220 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 33% from the average session volume of 1,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.97 and a 200 day moving average of $9.86.

Sunnyside Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SNNY)

Sunnyside Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sunnyside Federal Savings and Loan Association of Irvington that provides various banking products and services in New York. Its deposit products include certificate of deposit, money market, savings, NOW, noninterest-bearing demand, and individual retirement accounts.

