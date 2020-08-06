Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Trading Up 5%

Superior Group of Companies Inc (NASDAQ:SGC) shares were up 5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.88 and last traded at $21.60, approximately 105,341 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 165% from the average daily volume of 39,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.57.

Several analysts have commented on SGC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.91 million, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.76. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $159.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.13 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Superior Group of Companies Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th.

In related news, insider Philip Koosed sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $429,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 30.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 13.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,516 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Superior Group of Companies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 47,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Superior Group of Companies by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Superior Group of Companies by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 25,023 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Superior Group of Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 657,089 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGC)

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial enterprises; airlines; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

