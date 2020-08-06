Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ grew its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 124.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,900 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1,199.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,563,878 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $281,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289,573 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 60,465 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 106,753 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $9,760,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 182,229 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $14,380,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $101.75. 3,522,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,763,755. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $102.89. The company has a market cap of $178.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.99.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several brokerages have commented on ABT. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.13.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total value of $683,031.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,291.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $79,212.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,724 shares of company stock worth $3,017,028. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

