Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SGRY. Benchmark upped their target price on Surgery Partners from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Surgery Partners from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Surgery Partners from $19.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.10.

Shares of SGRY traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.19. 54,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.49. Surgery Partners has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $19.74. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 3.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.60.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.28. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $441.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Surgery Partners will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Surgery Partners by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 26,497 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Surgery Partners by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $379,000. Finally, Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $520,000. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

