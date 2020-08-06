Sutter Rock Capital’s (SSSS) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Barrington Research in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $12.00. Barrington Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sutter Rock Capital in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sutter Rock Capital from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sutter Rock Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th.

SSSS opened at $12.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Sutter Rock Capital has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $14.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.33. The company has a market cap of $253.16 million and a P/E ratio of -12.90.

Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.50. Sutter Rock Capital had a negative net margin of 1,111.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. Research analysts anticipate that Sutter Rock Capital will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Robert S. Birch bought 16,000 shares of Sutter Rock Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.80 per share, with a total value of $140,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,841,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,002,348.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robert S. Birch bought 6,669 shares of Sutter Rock Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,021.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,866,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,795,584. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 300,169 shares of company stock worth $2,115,086. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSSS. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Sutter Rock Capital by 21.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 414,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 73,700 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Sutter Rock Capital in the first quarter valued at $535,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sutter Rock Capital in the first quarter valued at $400,000. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. raised its holdings in Sutter Rock Capital by 28.0% in the first quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 46,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Sutter Rock Capital by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. 18.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sutter Rock Capital Company Profile

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria.

