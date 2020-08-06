SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Stock Holdings Increased by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 341.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,282 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,285 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.07% of SVB Financial Group worth $7,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 268.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,551,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,650 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 77.0% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 885,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,449,000 after purchasing an additional 385,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 22.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,932,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,983,000 after purchasing an additional 349,409 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,172,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 1,420.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 334,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,476,000 after acquiring an additional 312,131 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.56.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $231.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.22. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $127.39 and a one year high of $270.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $216.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.01.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.46. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $881.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 1,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.41, for a total value of $298,133.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,228.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.07, for a total value of $2,605,237.01. Insiders have sold 25,053 shares of company stock valued at $5,387,378 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

