SVB Leerink Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 5th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $8.80 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.48. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZBH. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Guggenheim lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.30.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $133.63 on Thursday. Zimmer Biomet has a one year low of $74.37 and a one year high of $161.11. The company has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.93.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.16 million. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company’s revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 56,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 295,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,238,000 after acquiring an additional 134,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,863 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. 88.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 3,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total value of $376,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,202.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan C. Hanson bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $113.00 per share, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,568 shares in the company, valued at $6,166,184. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

