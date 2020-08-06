SVB Leerink Cuts Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Price Target to $10.00

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) had its price target cut by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target points to a potential upside of 88.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AXLA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Axcella Health in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Axcella Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Axcella Health from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Get Axcella Health alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AXLA opened at $5.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.91, a current ratio of 10.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.59. Axcella Health has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $8.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.10.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.08. On average, analysts anticipate that Axcella Health will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Axcella Health news, Director David R. Epstein purchased 50,000 shares of Axcella Health stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Also, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv L.P Flagship purchased 3,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $15,960,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Axcella Health by 1,558.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 11,124 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Axcella Health in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Leap Investments LP bought a new position in Axcella Health in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Axcella Health by 1,168.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 17,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Axcella Health during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.13% of the company’s stock.

Axcella Health Company Profile

There is no company description available for Axcella Health Inc

Further Reading: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Axcella Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcella Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.