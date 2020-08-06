SVB Leerink Increases Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Price Target to $64.00

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its target price lifted by analysts at SVB Leerink from $56.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical device company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GMED. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Globus Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $50.66 on Thursday. Globus Medical has a 1 year low of $33.41 and a 1 year high of $60.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.35.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical device company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 18.66%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 9,076 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $462,876.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,876. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Andrew Douglas bought 690 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.75 per share, for a total transaction of $32,947.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,372.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 25.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMED. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Globus Medical in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 4,284.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,250,619 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,222,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Globus Medical in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

