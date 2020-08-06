SVB Leerink Lowers Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Price Target to $56.00

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) had its price target cut by analysts at SVB Leerink from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TRHC. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.27.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $49.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.31. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a fifty-two week low of $33.04 and a fifty-two week high of $69.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $76.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $470,480.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 741,756 shares in the company, valued at $43,622,670.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,684 shares in the company, valued at $8,741,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,260 shares of company stock worth $2,052,030 over the last quarter. 11.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 13.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 10.6% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

