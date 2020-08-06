SVB Leerink Raises BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Price Target to $69.00

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $42.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 15.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BNTX. Zacks Investment Research cut BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, July 27th. BofA Securities raised shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.27.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Shares of BioNTech stock opened at $81.30 on Thursday. BioNTech has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $105.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.71 and a 200-day moving average of $50.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.58.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.90 million. On average, analysts predict that BioNTech will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in BioNTech in the second quarter worth about $2,578,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $668,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 103,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,868,000 after purchasing an additional 43,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 for prostate cancer; BNT113 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114, which is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; and BNT115 and BNT116 to treat other cancers, including ovarian cancer.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.