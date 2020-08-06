Swing (SWING) Trading Up 5.1% This Week

Swing (CURRENCY:SWING) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. One Swing coin can currently be bought for $0.0449 or 0.00000380 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Swing has a total market cap of $212,022.51 and $883.00 worth of Swing was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Swing has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitswift (BITS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001824 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cubits (QBT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Swing Coin Profile

Swing is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2015. Swing’s total supply is 4,727,336 coins.

Swing Coin Trading

Swing can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

