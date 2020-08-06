Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) Short Interest Down 21.2% in July

Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 168,200 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the July 15th total of 213,500 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 48,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Synalloy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st.

Get Synalloy alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Synalloy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 577,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Synalloy by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 43,722 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Synalloy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Synalloy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Synalloy by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 10,697 shares in the last quarter. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYNL stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $7.15. 621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,599. The company has a market cap of $65.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.52 and a 200-day moving average of $9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Synalloy has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $16.54.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $74.70 million for the quarter. Synalloy had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 1.11%.

Synalloy Company Profile

Synalloy Corporation manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment offers stainless steel, galvanized, and other alloy pipes and tubes under the BRISMET trade name through authorized stocking distributors; liquid storage solutions and separation equipment; and ornamental stainless steel tubing, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes.

Recommended Story: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Synalloy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synalloy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.