Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 45.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SYNA. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Synaptics from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Synaptics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Synaptics from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Synaptics from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $82.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.09. Synaptics has a 1-year low of $29.11 and a 1-year high of $84.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.48. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 18.63% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $169,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,130 shares of company stock worth $2,904,367 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics during the second quarter worth about $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics during the first quarter worth about $75,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

