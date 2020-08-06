Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 18,142 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.12% of Synopsys worth $34,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in Synopsys by 0.7% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,798,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $489,190,000 after buying an additional 26,504 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,358,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $432,606,000 after acquiring an additional 418,237 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,003,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $386,809,000 after acquiring an additional 545,577 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,670,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $343,914,000 after acquiring an additional 643,506 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,877,000 after acquiring an additional 189,612 shares during the period. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNPS. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.50.

SNPS stock opened at $201.56 on Thursday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.90 and a 1 year high of $204.90. The company has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.65, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.09 and a 200 day moving average of $161.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $861.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.52 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 11.53%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, June 19th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Trac Pham sold 33,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.52, for a total transaction of $5,756,414.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,783 shares in the company, valued at $5,760,677.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $948,995.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 197,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,590,235.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,755 shares of company stock valued at $20,153,822. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.