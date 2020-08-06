Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Shares of Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) dropped 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.19, approximately 1,044,622 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 569,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.69.

TALO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities upped their price target on Talos Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Talos Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $463.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 3.13.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.29. Talos Energy had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 34.82%. The firm had revenue of $187.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Talos Energy Inc will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 17.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Talos Energy by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Talos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Talos Energy by 1,252.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 12,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Company Profile (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Recommended Story: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.