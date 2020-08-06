Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) dropped 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.04 and last traded at $6.04, approximately 4,853,215 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 4,581,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.

SKT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.70 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Compass Point started coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $4.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $7.81.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average of $8.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.84 million, a P/E ratio of -201.27 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 6.62.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $108.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.37 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 525,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 33.3% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.4% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 186,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile (NYSE:SKT)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

