Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Shares Up 5.1%

Shares of Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.96 and last traded at $1.87, 586,382 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 239% from the average session volume of 172,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Tantech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average of $1.22.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tantech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) by 52.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 704,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241,887 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.44% of Tantech worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH)

Tantech Holdings Ltd. develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Products, Trading, and Electric Vehicle. It produces pressed and formed charcoal briquettes for use in grills, incense burners, and other applications under the Algold brand.

