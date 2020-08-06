Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Bought by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 186.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 33,725 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 211.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the second quarter valued at $1,193,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 64.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TRGP shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Targa Resources from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $40.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.78.

Targa Resources stock opened at $20.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.07 and a 200-day moving average of $20.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 3.15. Targa Resources Corp has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $43.47.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 22.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -49.38%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

