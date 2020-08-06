Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 41.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRP. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Tc Pipelines from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Tc Pipelines from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Tc Pipelines in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Tc Pipelines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, US Capital Advisors began coverage on Tc Pipelines in a report on Friday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Tc Pipelines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.07.

Shares of NYSE:TRP traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58. Tc Pipelines has a fifty-two week low of $32.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.85. The company has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.73.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Tc Pipelines had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 33.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tc Pipelines will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 7,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Tc Pipelines by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 65.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

