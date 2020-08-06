TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) PT Raised to $42.00

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Raymond James from $28.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 10.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TTGT. BidaskClub raised shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. National Securities initiated coverage on TechTarget in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

Get TechTarget alerts:

Shares of TechTarget stock opened at $38.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.00. TechTarget has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $38.61.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.55 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.49%. TechTarget’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TechTarget will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruce Levenson sold 10,032 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $281,999.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,632.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $532,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 447,736 shares of company stock worth $13,980,713 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTGT. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in TechTarget by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of TechTarget by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TechTarget by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 321,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,398,000 after buying an additional 5,905 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of TechTarget by 22.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.