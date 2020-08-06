Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Cut to $225.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from $238.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $227.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.56.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health stock opened at $202.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.55 and a 200-day moving average of $162.48. The company has a quick ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of -157.82 and a beta of 0.52. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $54.58 and a twelve month high of $253.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $241.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.49 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 13.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, Director Michael Goldstein sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,304,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William H. Frist sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $177,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,717 shares of company stock worth $29,615,232 over the last 90 days. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 378 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

Read More: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.