TenX 24-Hour Volume Reaches $3.24 Million (PAY)

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. TenX has a market cap of $9.94 million and approximately $3.24 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TenX has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. One TenX token can now be bought for $0.0679 or 0.00000579 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TenX alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00041421 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $581.10 or 0.04950794 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002184 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00051713 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00030458 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00013588 BTC.

About TenX

PAY is a token. Its launch date was July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 146,416,536 tokens. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX. The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech. TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech.

Buying and Selling TenX

TenX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TenX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TenX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.