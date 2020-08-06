Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Aurora Investment Managers LLC.

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lessened its position in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,336 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 6,952 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 5.5% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Tesla by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,320,630 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,264,010,000 after purchasing an additional 408,744 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Tesla by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,545,640 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $809,915,000 after acquiring an additional 8,510 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Tesla by 52,300.0% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,310,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,500 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Tesla by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 774,042 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $404,759,000 after acquiring an additional 35,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Tesla by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 524,653 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $274,918,000 after purchasing an additional 101,100 shares during the last quarter. 50.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $3.96 on Thursday, reaching $1,488.98. The company had a trading volume of 268,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,163,901. The firm has a market cap of $277.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 775.51, a P/E/G ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.29. Tesla Inc has a fifty-two week low of $211.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,794.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,308.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $857.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $4.53. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $991.47, for a total transaction of $297,441.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,483,427.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $790.51, for a total value of $158,102.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,765.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,077 shares of company stock valued at $66,424,376. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BofA Securities increased their price objective on Tesla from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group set a $800.00 target price on Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Tesla from $740.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $850.06.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.