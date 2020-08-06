Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at SVB Leerink

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) had its price target increased by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TEVA. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.05.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $12.66 on Thursday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $13.76. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of -16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 18.10% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 37.6% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 310.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 64.6% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

