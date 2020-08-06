Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.72% of Texas Pacific Land Trust worth $33,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 20.4% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 18.5% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 7.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 43.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPL opened at $602.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $574.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $588.28. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 1 year low of $295.05 and a 1 year high of $838.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 13.83 and a quick ratio of 13.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.90.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.24 by ($2.68). Texas Pacific Land Trust had a net margin of 59.59% and a return on equity of 46.33%. The company had revenue of $54.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 28.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $521.55 per share, for a total transaction of $91,792.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired 5,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,932,304 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $674.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd.

Texas Pacific Land Trust Profile

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

