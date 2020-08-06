Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Texas Roadhouse in a report released on Tuesday, August 4th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.72. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $476.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.75 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.46%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share.

TXRH has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Texas Roadhouse from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $59.00 to $67.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.77.

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $59.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.89. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $25.15 and a fifty-two week high of $72.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.82, a PEG ratio of 42.38 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 50.4% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 3,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $169,620.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,476 shares in the company, valued at $631,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

