The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Issues Q3 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) updated its third quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.58-0.60 for the period. The GEO Group also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.29-2.33 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GEO. ValuEngine cut shares of The GEO Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GEO opened at $11.44 on Thursday. The GEO Group has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $18.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.78%. The GEO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.82%.

In related news, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 2,100 shares of The GEO Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $30,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George C. Zoley acquired 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.37 per share, with a total value of $50,294.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,750,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,517,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.