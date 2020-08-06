The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.29-2.33 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.34-2.34 billion.The GEO Group also updated its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.58-0.60 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GEO. ValuEngine lowered shares of The GEO Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

GEO opened at $11.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The GEO Group has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $18.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.78%. The GEO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.82%.

In related news, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $30,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George C. Zoley purchased 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.37 per share, with a total value of $50,294.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,517,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

