The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Stock Price Down 6.6%

The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO)’s share price fell 6.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.35 and last traded at $10.68, 4,977,524 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 186% from the average session volume of 1,741,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.44.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Noble Financial assumed coverage on The GEO Group in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 16th. The GEO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.82%.

In related news, CEO George C. Zoley bought 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.37 per share, with a total value of $50,294.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,517,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $30,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in The GEO Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 5,322,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,675,000 after buying an additional 283,366 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in The GEO Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,122,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,130,000 after buying an additional 357,043 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in The GEO Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,190,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,641,000 after buying an additional 29,417 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in The GEO Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,031,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,106,000 after buying an additional 152,936 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The GEO Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,572,000 after buying an additional 128,150 shares during the period. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The GEO Group Company Profile (NYSE:GEO)

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.