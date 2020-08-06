The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Shyft Group had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 24.51%. The firm had revenue of $123.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The Shyft Group’s revenue was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. The Shyft Group updated its Q3 guidance to $0.36-0.42 EPS and its Q3 2020

IntraDay guidance to 0.36-0.42 EPS.

Shares of SHYF traded down $1.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.26. 382,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,277. The Shyft Group has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $20.70. The firm has a market cap of $655.38 million, a PE ratio of -107.41, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

