The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.36-0.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $180-200 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $192.63 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SHYF shares. ValuEngine raised shares of The Shyft Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Shyft Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ SHYF opened at $19.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.44. The Shyft Group has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $20.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.00.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The Shyft Group had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 24.51%. The business had revenue of $176.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Shyft Group will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

