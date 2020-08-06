THETA (THETA) Trading Up 27.1% Over Last 7 Days

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. In the last seven days, THETA has traded 27.1% higher against the US dollar. THETA has a market cap of $279.02 million and $38.17 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THETA token can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00002732 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, DDEX, Bithumb and Fatbtc.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00041367 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $579.34 or 0.04938367 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002181 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00051699 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00030525 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00013629 BTC.

About THETA

THETA (THETA) is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 870,502,690 tokens. The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken.

Buying and Selling THETA

THETA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, IDEX, Upbit, WazirX, Coinbit, DDEX, OKEx, Binance, Gate.io, Bithumb, Hotbit and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

