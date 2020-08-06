THL Credit’s (FCRD) Hold Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

THL Credit (NASDAQ:FCRD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of NASDAQ FCRD opened at $3.42 on Thursday.

About THL Credit

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

