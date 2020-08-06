Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) traded down 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $109.52 and last traded at $110.54, 929,871 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 10% from the average session volume of 1,037,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.97.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $55.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Thor Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Thor Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $62.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.30.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.08 and its 200 day moving average is $80.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The construction company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.86. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 30.89%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 0.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 170,253 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 2.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 9.1% in the second quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 13,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Company Profile (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.