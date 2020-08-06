Thore Cash Price Hits $0.0019 on Top Exchanges (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One Thore Cash token can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, BiteBTC and Crex24. Thore Cash has a market cap of $101,866.34 and approximately $90,522.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded up 29% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.76 or 0.00503686 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010743 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000884 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003318 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000346 BTC.

About Thore Cash

Thore Cash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html.

Thore Cash Token Trading

Thore Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, BiteBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

