Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS) Trading Up 14.6%

Shares of Timberline Resources Corp (OTCMKTS:TLRS) traded up 14.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.19, 64,821 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 22% from the average session volume of 83,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Timberline Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TLRS)

Timberline Resources Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Eureka property covering an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in the southern part of the Eureka mining district of Eureka county, Nevada; the Elder Creek property covering approximately 9,600 acres located in northern Nevada; and the ICBM (Paiute) Project consisting of approximately 1,346 acres located in the Battle Mountain Mining District, Lander and Humboldt Counties, Nevada.

