Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Barrington Research from $15.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 98.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TVTY. Craig Hallum raised Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim began coverage on Tivity Health in a report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

TVTY stock opened at $13.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.20. Tivity Health has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $26.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.98.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.54. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 38.98% and a positive return on equity of 20.51%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tivity Health will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Tivity Health by 21.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Tivity Health during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tivity Health during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 30.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 4,408 shares during the last quarter.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

