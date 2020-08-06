Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Acquires 7,577 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 683.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,577 shares during the quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,390,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 388,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,601,000 after acquiring an additional 22,646 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 37.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 335,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,193,000 after acquiring an additional 90,682 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 35.3% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 260,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,920,000 after acquiring an additional 67,953 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,552,000.

Shares of VDC stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $161.35. 2,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,236. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $120.70 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.53.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

