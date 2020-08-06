Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Acquires New Holdings in ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ADIDAS AG/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,392,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of ADIDAS AG/S in the second quarter valued at about $306,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADIDAS AG/S in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new position in ADIDAS AG/S in the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in ADIDAS AG/S by 29.4% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OTCMKTS:ADDYY traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $142.30. The company had a trading volume of 21,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,897. The firm has a market cap of $55.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.23. ADIDAS AG/S has a twelve month low of $87.65 and a twelve month high of $176.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Several research firms recently commented on ADDYY. Zacks Investment Research raised ADIDAS AG/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. HSBC raised ADIDAS AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

ADIDAS AG/S Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

