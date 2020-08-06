Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Buys 1,448 Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESLT. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Elbit Systems by 1,480.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 316 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Elbit Systems by 43.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elbit Systems during the first quarter worth $68,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Elbit Systems by 65.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESLT traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $136.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,582. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 0.87. Elbit Systems Ltd has a 1-year low of $110.00 and a 1-year high of $167.75.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 14.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Elbit Systems Ltd will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ESLT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub raised Elbit Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.50.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber security products.

