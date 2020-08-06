Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Buys 5,100 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,721 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 170,462 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $28,821,000 after acquiring an additional 12,641 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 0.3% in the second quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 358,344 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $60,585,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $255,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total transaction of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,477,548.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $774,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,730,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Union Pacific from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Argus raised their price target on Union Pacific from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $156.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.23.

NYSE UNP traded up $2.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $179.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,018,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $121.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.88. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

