Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 64.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,650,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,045,000 after purchasing an additional 62,576 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth $48,725,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,558,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,884,000 after buying an additional 226,963 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 32.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 778,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,379,000 after buying an additional 192,859 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 41.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 715,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,805,000 after buying an additional 208,031 shares during the period.

Shares of VHT traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $204.49. 3,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,310. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $138.11 and a fifty-two week high of $207.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.39 and a 200-day moving average of $187.51.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

