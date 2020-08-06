Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Has $1.55 Million Position in Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lowered its stake in Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,492 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Truewealth LLC grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth $187,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAXN traded down $1.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.59. The company had a trading volume of 34,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,436. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -3,070.33 and a beta of 0.70. Axon Enterprise Inc has a one year low of $49.80 and a one year high of $104.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.73.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $147.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.92 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise Inc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Richard H. Carmona sold 45,067 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total value of $3,843,764.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,297,481.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Luke Larson sold 17,416 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $1,466,601.36. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at $3,923,680.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,823 shares of company stock worth $5,522,915 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.57.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

