Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,909 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the first quarter worth $298,358,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Square by 44.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,942,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,877,000 after buying an additional 1,520,028 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 203.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,273,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,681,000 after buying an additional 852,891 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Square by 10.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,590,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,952,000 after buying an additional 829,282 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Square by 66.2% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,927,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,937,000 after acquiring an additional 767,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Square stock traded up $7.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $153.81. The stock had a trading volume of 783,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,013,169. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.33 and a 52-week high of $158.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.11. The company has a market capitalization of $67.49 billion, a PE ratio of 244.38 and a beta of 2.72.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.41. Square had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Square from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Square from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Square from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $539,913.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,601,535.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,931,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,834,779. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

