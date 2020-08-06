Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Has $1.94 Million Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 20,459 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC owned 0.05% of Hexcel worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HXL. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hexcel in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Hexcel in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $393,916.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HXL shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.11.

Shares of NYSE:HXL traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.83. The stock had a trading volume of 18,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,920. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.39 and its 200 day moving average is $47.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.86. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $87.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.15.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $378.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.66 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

