Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Has $2.64 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,656 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for about 1.9% of Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYK. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,926 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,531,000 after acquiring an additional 14,484 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,127 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 341,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,798,000 after acquiring an additional 31,520 shares during the period. Investment House LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 40,702 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,776,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

SYK traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $188.48. 66,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,830. The firm has a market cap of $69.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $187.12 and its 200 day moving average is $188.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $124.54 and a one year high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.24, for a total transaction of $1,917,419.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,302.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.20, for a total transaction of $66,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,293,611.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,055 shares of company stock valued at $8,366,723 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYK. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.25.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

