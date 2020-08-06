Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Increases Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 55.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,550 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. comprises approximately 2.3% of Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geller Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 1st quarter worth $382,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 3.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,135,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,227,000 after buying an additional 64,831 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 24.2% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 1,135,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,279,000 after buying an additional 221,387 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 2.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 182,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,368,000 after buying an additional 5,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 12.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.62. 436,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,436,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $84.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 36.96%. The company had revenue of $310.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a $0.3304 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TSM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

